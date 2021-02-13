The Rock on the XFL Providing Opportunities for Future Players, the Importance of Legacy

– The Rock recently discussed his join purchase of the XFL last year, the importance of legacy, and more in a new interview with Cigar Aficionado. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

The Rock on the XFL: “My dreams of playing in the NFL never happened. Look, Warren Sapp beat me out for my position, I had a lot of injuries, none of those mattered. At the end of the day, I wasn’t good enough. What the XFL will provide is an opportunity [for future players] to play. If the XFL was around for me in 1995 and I didn’t get drafted into the NFL, you can believe I would have got on the XFL field.”

Whether in sports entertainment, Hollywood or business, The Rock has seemingly accomplished all that there is to accomplish. But he’s always looking ahead and isn’t resting on past laurels and that was evident when he was asked what’s next for him.

The Rock on the importance of legacy: “What’s important to me now, and what will be important to me five years from now, eight years from now, 10 years from now, is legacy. January 15 [2020], my dad died suddenly. Gone. I didn’t have a chance to say goodbye to him. That’s a tough one to reconcile. We all lose our loved ones, but when we don’t get a chance to say goodbye, that’s tough. So, this idea of legacy and what that means, not only leaving a legacy, but sustaining it, and how much more can we push the legacy along, how much more can you expand it, where you can take it. Legacy.”