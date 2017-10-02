The Rock, Stephanie McMahon and Others React To Tragedy In Las Vegas

One of the largest mass shootings in United States history happened last night in Las Vegas, with at least fifty people killed and over 400 injured. The pro wrestling community reacted to the tragic news on Twitter. The list of names includes wrestlers from the WWE, Impact, the independent scene and more, many of whom have spent time in Las Vegas over the years for wrestling events.

Vegas. Heart breaks.

Prayers, love, support and strength to the victims and their families. Hug our loved ones that much tighter today. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 2, 2017

The situation in Las Vegas is so senseless & beyond tragic. Condolences to those who've lost, and hope for those recovering. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) October 2, 2017

We all need to start a movement to declare the @NRA a terrorist organization. What kind of pussies need automatic rifles to "feel safe"? — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) October 2, 2017

Sending so much love to Las Vegas. What is this world right now? Please stay safe. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) October 2, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Vegas. I woke up this morning to the news and it broke my heart. #PrayForVegas — Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 2, 2017

I got a couple of friends in Vegas that I can't get a hold of. Please just be sleeping. #Hope — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) October 2, 2017

I'm watching the news, speechless. Be safe. My thoughts are with everyone in Vegas at the moment. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) October 2, 2017

My thoughts are with everyone affected by this horrible tragedy#LasVegas We Love You — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) October 2, 2017

Our thoughts & prayers are with everyone affected by the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas. #PrayForVegas 🙏🏼 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 2, 2017

My 💔 physically hurts from the sadness of the Vegas tragedy. Praying for all those affected in this unimaginable horror. 🙏 — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) October 2, 2017

Thoughts and prayers go out to victims, families, and everyone affected by the horrific VEGAS shooting. 🙏 — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) October 2, 2017

So sad you can't go anywhere and feel safe! Prayers up to the wounded and families who lost someone in the Las Vegas shooting. 🙏😞❤💯 — QueenOfRings (@LeiD_Tapa) October 2, 2017

If a human being generates hate, they are not in a good place.@garyvee — David Lagana (@Lagana) October 2, 2017

It has been amazing reading about all the people who have stepped up to help, this is who we are. — Marti Belle (@MartiBelle) October 2, 2017

I was just in Las Vegas all week and I met so many great people. My heart goes out to all those affected. Sending strength and love. — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) October 2, 2017

How someone can do something so evil blows my mind. — Todd Sinclair (@sinclairtodd) October 2, 2017

Prayers are with Las Vegas. Hate & violence have caused many problems in this world and have yet to solve even one. Stand together. — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) October 2, 2017

Vegas ❤️🙏🏽 — Charly Caruso (@CharlyCarusoWWE) October 2, 2017

“Firearm homicide rate is 25 times higher in the United States than in other high-income countries.”- The American Journal of Medicine. — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) October 2, 2017

It's crazy to think that anyone could do something this terrible, my thoughts and prayers are with you Vegas! — Jake Crist (@TheJakeCrist) October 2, 2017

Prayers for Vegas 🙏🏻😔 — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) October 2, 2017

So sad to hear about what happened in Vegas. — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) October 2, 2017

I've been trying to find the words to express my feelings of shock and worry for the victims and people of Vegas. our hearts are with you. — Awesome Kong (@MeanQueenK) October 2, 2017

Praying hard for Vegas. My heart hurts so bad from all this. — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) October 2, 2017

The senseless, horrific evil that took place in Las Vegas is heartbreaking. My thoughts & prayers are with all the victims & their families. — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 2, 2017

Today I pray that we, as a country, find our common ground and build on that. I pray for the families of victims in Las Vegas. #GBU — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) October 2, 2017

Important to see the light in the dark. There was ONE monster who claimed lives. There were many MORE heroes that protected lives. #LasVegas — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) October 2, 2017

So sad that innocent lives again taken for no reason: moms, dads, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, cousins, friends. #BLOCKTHEHATE ✌🏽❤️🌎 — nodaysoff D-Young (@DarrenYoungWWE) October 2, 2017

58 dead. 515 injured. No words… — MVP (@The305MVP) October 2, 2017

Sad & disgusted by events in Las Vegas. I’m tired of commenting on the evil of some. The reality is this is the world we live in. Really sad — Abyss (@TherealAbyss) October 2, 2017