The Rock, Stephanie McMahon and Others React To Tragedy In Las Vegas

October 2, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
One of the largest mass shootings in United States history happened last night in Las Vegas, with at least fifty people killed and over 400 injured. The pro wrestling community reacted to the tragic news on Twitter. The list of names includes wrestlers from the WWE, Impact, the independent scene and more, many of whom have spent time in Las Vegas over the years for wrestling events.

