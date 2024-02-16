The Rock and Paul Heyman Hype Tonight’s Smackdown, Heyman Says Slap Was ‘Only The Beginning’

In posts on social media, both The Rock and Paul Heyman hyped tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, where Rock and Roman Reigns will appear. Heyman teased that Rock slapping Cody last week was ‘only the beginning.’

He wrote: “Ladies and Gentlemen, today is a picture-perfect day to ACKNOWLEDGE YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF!

As @WWE tries to grasp the enormity of the events that transpired at the #WrestleMania Kickoff Event in Las @Vegas, I remind you that yet another chapter shall unfold tomorrow, LIVE on @foxtv as #Smackdown will feature not only your humble #Wiseman and the reigning defending Undisputed #WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion @RomanReigns but also The #PeoplesChamp @TheRock!

While @AmericanNightmareCody and @WWERollins face an uncertain future, condemned to live life after #WM40 in the Ocean of Obscurity, it is quite apparent the #Bloodline’s rule on the Island of Relevancy has never been more powerful! The @DeltaCenter in #SaltLakeCity will be the setting, and The People’s Slap was only the beginning of what’s to come next.

And that’s not a prediction.

That’s a spoiler!

Rock added: “SALT LAKE CITY, get ready…

cos’ you already know.

We’re bringin’ it to ya, this FRIDAY NIGHT – LIVE.

The Rock’s show, SMACKDOWN —- at the one and only @DeltaCenter —

#TribalChief

#PeoplesChamp

#KillersInTheJungle”