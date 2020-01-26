Various News: The Rock Pays Tribute to Oprah After Vision Tour Appearance, Damandyz Donutz in Vegas, Royal Rumble Watch Along

– Former WWE Superstar The Rock shared an Instagram post over the weekend after talking to Oprah Winfrey during her 2020 Vision Tour. You can read the caption for the Instagram post by The Rock below.

The @teremana tequila toast heard around the world. Thank you to my good friend @oprah for your absolutely beautiful and touching toast to my late father, Rocky Johnson, who just passed away January 15. As way of showing my gratitude and saying Happy Birthday, please enjoy our first ever “world premiere” bottle of @teremana. The bottle number is “1/29” in honor of your birthday. Thank you for our epic chat and thank you to your 12,000+ audience members who filled the arena with powerful intention, love and MANA. #Oprahs2020VisionTour @ww.now

– Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville took their Damandyz Donutz vlog to Las Vegas, where they trained with Mikey P and then checked out Bar Code. You can check out that video below.

– The WWE Royal Rumble Watch Along player is now available. It goes live at 7:00 pm EST. You can check watch the Watch Along show for the Royal Rumble below.