The Rock Pays Tribute To Dusty Rhodes, Writes Inspiring Message About Hard Work
In a post on Instagram, The Rock shared a picture of himself with a man wearing a Dusty Rhodes t-shirt, then spoke about the value of hard work.
He wrote: “If you know, you know.
Every morning I walk on our massive sound stage, greeting our crew and getting ready for work.
This shirt caught my eye, so I walked over and said, “Not many people know the real meaning of these words” as I pointed to his shirt.
He nodded and said, “No sir, but we do”
I gave him a [fist bump] and said “That guy was one of my heroes – you’re a good man”.
This is @ryan_adam_george_ and he’s a hard working PA with a great personality – representing our awesome PA department.
If you strive to be the hardest worker in the room and a good human being, then we’re all the American dream and the son (or daughter) of a plumber
Great shirt, Ryan!!
Let’s get back to work.
#HardTimesDaddy
#BigDust
#hardestworkerintheroom
