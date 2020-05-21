wrestling / News
The Rock Pays Tribute To Shad Gaspard, JTG Shares Clip From Beach Memorial
The tributes to Shad Gaspard keep rolling in after he was found dead at Venice Beach yesterday. The latest comes from The Rock, who shared a message on Instagram.
He wrote: “This one hurts. Great guy. My deepest condolences and love to Shad Gaspard’s wife, son and family. Shad drowned in the ocean, but not before instructing lifeguards to save his 10yr old son first. That’s the love of a father. This is a tough one to process. Love and light to Shad’s family. And your warrior spirit lives on through your son.”
Meanwhile, Shad’s former tag team partner JTG shared a clip from the memorial being held for him at the beach.
— JTG (@Jtg1284) May 21, 2020
