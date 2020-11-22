wrestling / News
The Rock Pays Tribute to Undertaker Ahead of Survivor Series
The Great One paid tribute to the Phenom, as The Rock took to social media to praise Undertaker before Survivor Series. You can Rock’s post below, in which he wrote:
“30yrs ago today, he made his iconic #SurvivorSeries debut. Like EVERYONE – I was in awe as a rookie in the @WWE when his first words pierced my soul as he walked in the dressing room and said, ‘Muthaf–ka’ True story [laughing emoji] Honored to share the ring w you, my brother. #ThankYouTaker”
Survivor Series is the Undertaker’s “final farewell.” You can follow our live coverage of the show here.
