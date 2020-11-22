wrestling / News

The Rock Pays Tribute to Undertaker Ahead of Survivor Series

November 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undertaker The Rock

The Great One paid tribute to the Phenom, as The Rock took to social media to praise Undertaker before Survivor Series. You can Rock’s post below, in which he wrote:

“30yrs ago today, he made his iconic #SurvivorSeries debut. Like EVERYONE – I was in awe as a rookie in the @WWE when his first words pierced my soul as he walked in the dressing room and said, ‘Muthaf–ka’ True story [laughing emoji] Honored to share the ring w you, my brother. #ThankYouTaker”

Survivor Series is the Undertaker’s “final farewell.” You can follow our live coverage of the show here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), The Undertaker, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading