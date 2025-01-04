The Rock Picks Up 96,000 Shares Of TKO Stock

The Rock has acquired more shares of TKO stock. An SEC filing notes that the Final Boss acuired 96,557 as part of his deal with the company, which was part of his deal with the company to come on board last January.

As the filing notes:

On January 23, 2024, the Reporting Person was granted 193,115 RSUs, one half of which vested on December 31, 2024. The remaining portion of the RSUs will vest in twelve equal monthly installments on the last day of the month for the period from January 31, 2025 through December 31, 2025. These RSUs are subject to potential acceleration or forfeiture in accordance with the terms of that certain Restricted Stock Unit Grant Notice and Restricted Stock Unit Award Agreement, dated as of January 22, 2024, between the Issuer and the Reporting Person.

Rock now owns 289,673 shares of the company, which was worth $142.40 a share as of Friday’s close for a total of $41.25 million.