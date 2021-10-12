The Rock Addresses Possible Presidential Run, Admits He’s Done ‘Small Amount Of Research’

The Rock was recently interviewed by Vanity Fair, and he once again addressed the big question: Will he ever consider running for President of the United States?

When asked about the possibility:

He explains that he finds the idea humbling, concedes that he has talked to people in politics and done “a small amount of research and analysis to see where this comes from and to see what it could look like in the future,” and adds suggestively that “indicators are all very positive—in, for example, 2024, and in, for example, 2028.”

It’s noted that Rock made it clear that he hasn’t ruled out the possibility before discussing his knowledge of politics:

“You know, at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics. I don’t know the first thing about policy. I care deeply about our country. I care about every fucking American who bleeds red, and that’s all of them. And—there’s no delusion here—I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That’s where I am today.”

