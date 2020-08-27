The Rock Postpones Under Armour Event Out of Respect To Jacob Blake

The Rock announced on Twitter that the Under Armour PR3 launch has been postponed out of respect to Jacob Blake. Blake was shot in the back multiple times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and ended up paralyzed. After his shooting, there have been protests in Kenosha and several NBA teams have refused to play to show solidarity.

Rock wrote: “Out of respect for Jacob Blake & his family we’ll postpone our @projectrock @underarmour PR3 launch today. I’ll keep you posted on our relaunch date. Unbelievable we’re here again. Shot 7xs. In the back. In front of his kids. There’s no progress without humanity.”