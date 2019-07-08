WWE News: The Rock Praises Booker T’s Ability, Latest Drake Maverick Honeymoon Video, Xia Brookside Tweets About Trip to Japan

View this post on Instagram

Found this gem 💎 of one my favorite @wwe matches. Me vs @bookertfivex for the WCW Heavyweight World Title. Booker is such an incredibly gifted beast of an athlete so our wrestling styles complimented each other very well. There was no one better when it came to pure in ring athleticism and there’s a reason why this man is in the Hall of Fame. He’s a tough bastard too and after this 35min match I felt like I got hit by a fucking truck 😂💪🏾 Thank you brother Book for “the house” and for “doing the honors” – this one was special. #RockVsBookerT #WCWHeavyweightTitle #ElectrifyingCrowd