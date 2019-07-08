wrestling / News
WWE News: The Rock Praises Booker T’s Ability, Latest Drake Maverick Honeymoon Video, Xia Brookside Tweets About Trip to Japan
– The Rock recently commented on his match with Booker T at Summerslam 2001, calling it one of his favorite matches and praising Booker’s ability. He wrote:
Found this gem 💎 of one my favorite @wwe matches. Me vs @bookertfivex for the WCW Heavyweight World Title. Booker is such an incredibly gifted beast of an athlete so our wrestling styles complimented each other very well. There was no one better when it came to pure in ring athleticism and there’s a reason why this man is in the Hall of Fame. He’s a tough bastard too and after this 35min match I felt like I got hit by a fucking truck 😂💪🏾 Thank you brother Book for “the house” and for “doing the honors” – this one was special. #RockVsBookerT #WCWHeavyweightTitle #ElectrifyingCrowd
– NXT UK wrestlers Xia Brookside recently tweeted about her trip to Japan for STARDOM:
I miss you already! 🇯🇵💙 https://t.co/lZaM0rVVXo
— Xia Brookside (@XiaBrooksideWWE) July 8, 2019
– Drake Maverick has tweeted out another honeymoon video.
With my love on our HONEYMOON – Part 5#WWE @WWE #Maverick247 pic.twitter.com/qZBk18xB6X
— Maverick 24:7 (@WWEMaverick) July 7, 2019
