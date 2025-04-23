The Rock Praises Bron Breakker, Says He’s ‘Believable’ and ‘Legitimate’

During an interview with the Pat McAfee Show (via Fightful, The Rock had nothing but praise for Bron Breakker and said he was happy to see him align with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on RAW. Breakker is a former two-time Intercontinental champion after only a year on the main roster.

Rock said: “Bron Breakker, I love what he’s doing lately. I feel he’s shown out and shown up. There is this maturation process when you come into the world of WWE. If you got a little bit of heat to you, good heat, and potential, the company will see that and they’ll start putting you in positions where we see not only how you react to those positions, but more importantly, how the fans react to it. Bron has been put in these positions where he has risen to the occasion. I’m not surprised. He looks like a million dollars, he’s believable, he’s legitimate, and he comes from a hell of a bloodline in the Steiner family. I was happy to see [him align with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman] and the way it went down.“