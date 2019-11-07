wrestling / News

Various News: The Rock Praises Cody’s Promo From Dynamite, Vince McMahon Comments On Saudi Deal Extension, WWE Stars Appear On Game Show

November 7, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– The Rock recently praised Cody’s promo from AEW Dynamite last night.

He wrote: “hythm, cadence, tone, intent, passion, execution. Great promo, brother. You dropped that MF. @CodyRhodes

– Vince McMahon commented on WWE extending their partnership with Saudi Arabia through 2027.

He wrote: “After a historic #WWECrownJewel event that brought the first-ever Women’s match to Saudi Arabia, #WWE is proud to expand its partnership with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority through 2027.

– Ali, Kofi Kingston, Big E and Apollo appeared on an episode of 25 Words or Less, which is hosted by Meredith Viera. It will air on syndicated TV today.

