wrestling / News
Various News: The Rock Praises Cody’s Promo From Dynamite, Vince McMahon Comments On Saudi Deal Extension, WWE Stars Appear On Game Show
– The Rock recently praised Cody’s promo from AEW Dynamite last night.
He wrote: “hythm, cadence, tone, intent, passion, execution. Great promo, brother. You dropped that MF. @CodyRhodes”
Rhythm, cadence, tone, intent, passion, execution. Great promo, brother. You 🎤 dropped that MF. @CodyRhodes
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 7, 2019
– Vince McMahon commented on WWE extending their partnership with Saudi Arabia through 2027.
He wrote: “After a historic #WWECrownJewel event that brought the first-ever Women’s match to Saudi Arabia, #WWE is proud to expand its partnership with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority through 2027.”
After a historic #WWECrownJewel event that brought the first-ever Women’s match to Saudi Arabia, #WWE is proud to expand its partnership with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority through 2027. https://t.co/4dusKsdQyi pic.twitter.com/okhk8YtMMS
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) November 7, 2019
– Ali, Kofi Kingston, Big E and Apollo appeared on an episode of 25 Words or Less, which is hosted by Meredith Viera. It will air on syndicated TV today.
More Trending Stories
- Conrad Thompson Thinks Eric Bischoff Didn’t Know How to ‘Speak Vince’ in WWE, Thinks Bischoff Would Possibly Fit Better as an Announcer Than a Heel GM for AEW
- Chris Jericho Addresses Criticism for Having Donald Trump Jr. on His Podcast
- Finn Balor on WWE: ‘Nobody Knows Who’s In Control, Nobody Knows Who’s Making The Decisions’
- Cody Discusses AEW Not Following the Rules Set by WWE and Kevin Dunn, WWE Moving Finn Balor to NXT