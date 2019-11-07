Various News: The Rock Praises Cody’s Promo From Dynamite, Vince McMahon Comments On Saudi Deal Extension, WWE Stars Appear On Game Show

– The Rock recently praised Cody’s promo from AEW Dynamite last night.

He wrote: “hythm, cadence, tone, intent, passion, execution. Great promo, brother. You dropped that MF. @CodyRhodes”

Rhythm, cadence, tone, intent, passion, execution. Great promo, brother. You 🎤 dropped that MF. @CodyRhodes — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 7, 2019

– Vince McMahon commented on WWE extending their partnership with Saudi Arabia through 2027.

He wrote: “After a historic #WWECrownJewel event that brought the first-ever Women’s match to Saudi Arabia, #WWE is proud to expand its partnership with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority through 2027.”

After a historic #WWECrownJewel event that brought the first-ever Women’s match to Saudi Arabia, #WWE is proud to expand its partnership with the Saudi General Entertainment Authority through 2027. https://t.co/4dusKsdQyi pic.twitter.com/okhk8YtMMS — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) November 7, 2019

– Ali, Kofi Kingston, Big E and Apollo appeared on an episode of 25 Words or Less, which is hosted by Meredith Viera. It will air on syndicated TV today.