The Rock Praises Drew McIntyre, Is Very Happy He Won The Royal Rumble
January 27, 2020 | Posted by
– Drew McIntyre has a big fan in none other than “The Great One” The Rock. Following McIntyre’s Royal Rumble victory, The Rock commented on Instagram that he is very happy for McIntyre.
#TheGreatOne has spoken.#RoyalRumble @TheRock @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/0L42fByW94
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
