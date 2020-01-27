wrestling / News

The Rock Praises Drew McIntyre, Is Very Happy He Won The Royal Rumble

January 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Drew McIntyre Royal Rumble

– Drew McIntyre has a big fan in none other than “The Great One” The Rock. Following McIntyre’s Royal Rumble victory, The Rock commented on Instagram that he is very happy for McIntyre.

