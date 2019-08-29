The Rock Praises Ken Shamrock, Says Shamrock Helped Build His Character

– The Rock took to Twitter to offer some serious praise for Ken Shamrock, saying Shamrock helped build him up as a character. The Great One was responding to comments about Shamrock which sprung from the UFC/WWE alumni promoting his return to wrestling at Impact’s tapings in Las Vegas next month.

In response to a fan comment about Shamrock being underrated, and Brian Cage’s agreement, Rock chimed in and noted that Shamrock “helped build ‘The Rock’ character. Huge #AttitudeEra influence. We tore the houses down together. I’ll always be grateful and respectful. He’s a fucking machine. They don’t make em like that anymore. Thanks for the house brother Ken.”

People don’t understand just how underrated @shamrockken is as a wrestler… a HUGE part of the attitude era, great matches with @TheRock @itsvadertime Owen Hart, etc. pic.twitter.com/UMGdBAJtnQ — 90’s Wrestling (@The90s7) August 29, 2019