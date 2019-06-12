wrestling / News
The Rock Praises Roman Reigns’ Acting Debut in Hobbs & Shaw
– The Rock gave out some praise to Roman Reigns for his acting debut in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The Great One took to Instagram today to talk abo0ut Reigns playing one of his brothers in the film, as you can see below.
Rock said, “For the biggest showdown the FAST & FURIOUS franchise has ever seen, I wanted to cast my legit family to play my brothers. Proud of my cuz @romanreigns in his acting debut – awesome job. He’s one of the nicest & kindest men you’ll ever meet.. but, if you’re an asshole he’ll rip your face off #BrotherlyBond.”
Reigns also posted today to promote the film, sharing the same promo that the Rock did:
