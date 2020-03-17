The Rock Praises Shayna Baszler For WrestleMania 36 Tweet

The Rock is impressed by Shayna Baszler’s ability to promote her WrestleMania match with Becky Lynch and took to Twitter to praise her. The Great One took notice of Baszler’s tweet in which she said, “My first #WrestleMania moment will be perfect. No one in the arena to dampen the sound of tendons ripping and bones cracking & snapping as I become the RAW women’s champion & usher in a new era” and called it a “ticket sellin’ tweet” as you can see below.

Baszler will battle Lynch with the Raw Women’s Championship on the line at WrestleMania 36, which airs on April 5th from the WWE Performance Center on the WWE Network.