The Rock Praises The Undertaker, Says He’s On His Mount Rushmore of Wrestling
In a post on Twitter, The Rock gave some generous praise for the Undertaker and said the Dead Man is on his personal Mount Rushmore of Wrestling.
He wrote: “Good Lord, this era in pro wrestling (Attitude Era) was the best. Thank you to my friend and the man who’s on my Mt Rushmore of wrestlers, The Undertaker, for always havin’ fun with me so we can take care of the fans.”
😂💪🏾 good Lord, this era in pro wrestling (Attitude Era) was the best. Thank you to my friend and the man who’s on my Mt Rushmore of wrestlers, The Undertaker, for always havin’ fun with me so we can take care of the fans. #heartstoppin #elbowdroppin @wwe https://t.co/Eycclb8VAm
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 6, 2020
It seems The Undertaker has taken the fourth spot that Rock said he was keeping open earlier this year, when he said that Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Steve Austin were definitely on the list.
