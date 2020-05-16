The Rock on How Proud He Is of His Daughter Signing With WWE, Moving up The Titan Games Season 2 to This Summer

– Former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on The Tonight Show this week and spoke to Jimmy Fallon about his daughter signing with WWE, which was announced last February. Below are some highlights and a clip of The Rock’s appearance.

The Rock on his daughter Simone signing with WWE: “She signed her contract with the WWE and it just blows my mind. First of all, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps, but more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds cliche. But she actually wants to create and blaze her own path, which is so important. And she ended up being the youngest signee in the history of the company. At 16 — by the way, she’s 18 now. At 16, she was working her ass off quietly under the radar, in the ring, getting thrown around and all the bumps and bruises that come with pro wrestling. And she hung in there, and I’m very, very proud of her.”

On pushing up the release for The Titan Games Season 2: “This wasn’t supposed to come out until January 2021. And so there’s a lot of buzz behind it right now. A lot of people are exciting. There’s been no sports on television. We are slated to be the only sporting programming on network television the entire summer. So, everybody’s fired up. NBC has proved like champs. So that’s that part. That’s the production part. For the fans at home, we went out and we got, as frontline workers are being celebrated right now, as well they should, and we were able to shoot this and get this in the can having no idea this pandemic was coming. And it’s just kind of kismet how the universe works that way the ones who we chose after our Titan Games combine, we had a physical and psychological combine they go through like the NFL. And once we chose them, they wound up being nurses and veterans and teachers and doctors, these frontline workers, and they are the best athletes on the planet.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit The Tonight Show, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.