The Rock Promises To Do Things Never Before Done in WWE

In a post on Instagram, The Rock once again commented on his recent WWE return and promised to do things ‘never before done’ in WWE.

He wrote: “These ‘electrifying’ nights are so special and unforgettable. The connection with the people, the energy, vibe, authenticity, disruption, love, mana — the CHILLS. And now we make history, raise the bar and do things that have never been done before in @wwe. We go all out. And all in.”