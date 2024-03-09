The Rock Cuts Promo On Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins, Renames Pharaoh & Hypes Smackdown

The Rock is set to appear at tonight’s WWE Smackdown, and he had a lengthy message to Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Cody’s dog Pharaoh before the show. The Great One will appear on tonight’s show, where Rhodes and Rollins will give their answer to Rock and Roman Reigns’ challenge for a tag match at WrestleMania 40 night one. Rock cut a promo on the two (and Pharaoh) from the site of tonight’s show, responding to the promo from Rhodes and Rollins on Raw and hyping tonight’s show.

During the promo, Rock claimed that the blacking out of Smackdown was because “standards and practices” got nervous about his promo and that the crowd booed his calling Phoenix the #1 city in the country for cocaine and meth use, but they also cheered because he said the truth.

On Rollins and Rhodes’ Raw promo: “Where we’re at right now, where the mana runs strong. Just as sure as The Rock is covered in chills already. Here at the Mesquite Rodeo Arena. The Rock’s got his belt buckle on, Top Hand! The Rock’s got his cowboy hat on, and he’s ready to go. The Rock has been here in Dallas, here in Texas for days waiting. For days, anticipating. For days, waiting for a punk and a goof to finally arrive. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The Rock and Roman Reigns, we challenged you last Friday. Challenged you to the biggest WrestleMania of all time. The biggest tag match of all time. The Universal Champion, Roman Reigns and The Rock, the People’s Champion against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on night one of WrestleMania.

“You went out on Monday night. You went out on Monday night. You went out on Raw, and you both grabbed the microphones. And the crowd was waiting, they were anticipating, the world was waiting. ‘What are they gonna say? How are they gonna come back? What kind of fire are they gonna spit? What kind of gospel are they gonna drop?’ And what’d you both do?… ‘What’s the thing we did? Hey, brother, what’s the–?’ That’s right, you s**t the bed. That’s what you did. One guy, that punk Cody Rhodes gets out and he runs his mouth all angry, talking angry like you’re scaring somebody. You ain’t scaring anybody. Then what’d the other goof do? The walking clown emoji gets on the microphone and he talks about diarrhea? Diarhhea. [laughs] Is that what you do? Is that how you two goofs respond to the biggest challenge of all time?”

On Rollins’ post-show comments: “And then you wait. And then you wait until Raw went off the air. No more Raw! USA Network, ‘No more Raw!’ You want till it’s off the air, when it’s safe. You wait till it’s off the air, and what’d you do, Seth Rollins? You grabbed the microphone. Now that Raw’s off the air, oh, ‘I can saw some truth! I can say what I really feel!’ ‘The Rock is full of s**t.’ [laughs] The Rock is full of s**t, when it goes off the air. When it’s safe.

“Let The Rock tell you something right now, brother. The Rock is a lot of things. He’s a lot of things. But full of s**t ain’t one of them. It ain’t one of them. Do you think Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, if you two goofs were a little smarter, you’d understand how stupid you sound. You think that The Rock has gotten to where he’s gotten in life because he’s full of shit? You think The Rock has been fortunate enough, blessed enough to work his ass off, be the hardest worker in the room. Achieve what he’s achieved. You think all that is because The Rock is full of s**t, brother you got another thing coming. Do you think that half the country wants The Rock to run for President — and The Rock ain’t even a politician! The Rock hates politics. Half the country wants The Rock to run for President. Because he’s full of s**t? Uh-uh. Boy it ain’t because he’s full of s**t, it’s because he’s the opposite. It’s because he tells the truth. It’s because The Rock says it like it is. The Rock says what the People need to hear. The Rock says what the People want to hear. That’s why.”

On tonight’s show: “So tonight in Dallas, Texas — Standards & Practices, get ready. Tonight, in Dallas, Texas, that walking clown emoji Seth Rollins, you get ready. And tonight, Cody Rhodes, you get ready too. Because you’ve gotta come to Dallas where The Rock has been waiting. Where The Rock has been waiting, you come to Dallas and you give us your answer whether you’re gonna go two-on-two with The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania and put on the biggest WrestleMania of all time. So Seth Rollins, you walking clown show. Cody Rhodes, you chickens**t goof. You and also your goofy-ass dog Pharaoh! That’s his name, Pharaoh? Don’t call that dog Pharaoh. Call him S**thead! That’s what you should call him.

“So Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, S**thead, and all the Cody Crybabies out there, and Standards & Practices. You listen to The Rock right now. When The Rock has that microphone live as The People’s Champion. The Rock will, and will always and forever, tell it like it is. So Cody, Seth, Crybabies, and that s**thead dog of yours, Pharaoh, Standards & Practices — off is the direction you can f**k. You come to Texas, boy. The Rock is waiting for you. Cody, The Rock and Roman are waiting for you. Seth, what are you gonna do? You gonna come and cackle? You gonna come and cackle and dance? You gonna dance again for everybody, is that what you’re gonna do? You got just as much rhythm and soul as the horses**t that’s in the arena!

“You guys, you come to Dallas, Texas. Where The Rock is waiting. Where Roman Reigns, we are waiting. Because [singing] when I die, I may not go to heaven. I don’t know if they let outlaws in. If they don’t, just let me go to Texas. Because Texas is as close as I’ve been.”

On his message for Rhodes: “Cody Rhodes, one more message for you, boy. Now and forever, f**k your story. F**k your story.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 411mania.com for the transcription.