Various News: The Rock Promotes Jumanji: The Next Level, Tyler Breeze and Adam Cole on LeftLeftRightRight

– The Rock and Jumanji: The Next Level costars Danny DeVito and Kevin Hart continued the promotion for the movie this week. The film arrives in theaters on Friday. You can check out videos of The Rock, Hart and DeVito on Good Morning America and Rock and Hart reading famous DeVito and Danny Glover lines for IGN below.







– For UpUpDownDown, a new LeftLeftRightRight video is out with Tyler Breeze, Adam Cole, and Dio Maddin. There’s also a punishment video for Superstar Savepoint. You can check out those videos below.



