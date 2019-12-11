wrestling / News
Various News: The Rock Promotes Jumanji: The Next Level, Tyler Breeze and Adam Cole on LeftLeftRightRight
December 11, 2019 | Posted by
– The Rock and Jumanji: The Next Level costars Danny DeVito and Kevin Hart continued the promotion for the movie this week. The film arrives in theaters on Friday. You can check out videos of The Rock, Hart and DeVito on Good Morning America and Rock and Hart reading famous DeVito and Danny Glover lines for IGN below.
– For UpUpDownDown, a new LeftLeftRightRight video is out with Tyler Breeze, Adam Cole, and Dio Maddin. There’s also a punishment video for Superstar Savepoint. You can check out those videos below.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Says He Signed an NDA For WWE, Thought He Might Be Out Early, Talks Talent Not Embracing Their Characters
- Zelina Vega & Andrade React to Suggestion That Charlotte Flair Should Manage Andrade
- Fox News Comments on Lawsuit By Host Over Handling of Sexual Harassment Claim Against Tyrus
- Jimmy Jacobs Reveals What It’s Like Working With Vince McMahon in WWE Creative, If Vince Rules by Fear, How Vince Responds to Criticism of WWE’s Product