The Rock Promotes Young Rock on The Tonight Show

– Former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night to promote the new sitcom about his life, Young Rock, and also his tequila Teremana brand. Young Rock star Bradley Constant, who plays Johnson at 15 in the show, also appeared on the show. Together they roasted Jimmy Fallon’s own teenage photos.

In one of the clips, The Rock’s mother also made a surprise appearance on the show, and The Rock performed an impromptu ukulele song with his mother. You can check out those clips below.



