wrestling / News
The Rock Promotes Young Rock on The Tonight Show
February 11, 2021 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night to promote the new sitcom about his life, Young Rock, and also his tequila Teremana brand. Young Rock star Bradley Constant, who plays Johnson at 15 in the show, also appeared on the show. Together they roasted Jimmy Fallon’s own teenage photos.
In one of the clips, The Rock’s mother also made a surprise appearance on the show, and The Rock performed an impromptu ukulele song with his mother. You can check out those clips below.
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Vince McMahon Suspending Titus O’Neil For Grabbing Him, Shane McMahon’s WWE Return In 2016
- Don Callis Says Kenny Omega & Good Brothers Did Bullet Club a Favor By Leaving
- Toni Storm Says Move to NXT Was Supposed to Happen Sooner, Talks NXT Debut and Heel Turn
- Nia Jax Responds to Tweet From Bidet Company Following Raw Apron Moment