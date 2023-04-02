wrestling / News
The Rock Teases Seeing Roman Reigns Down The Road, Comments On Ava Raine’s NXT Debut
The Rock posted a video to Twitter on Saturday night after WrestleMania 39 Night One speaking to the WWE Universe. Highlights of his message are below. He noted that he may see the WWE Universe down the road and teased his “If Ya Smell…” catchphrase before saying that he will save it for down the road. The Rock last appeared on WWE TV in 2019 at the premiere of Smackdown on FOX.
On his daughter Simone’s NXT debut: “This morning, by the way, was a big, big morning for NXT, all the performers of NXT, including my daughter, Simone. Ava Raine, baby! She made her big debut. So proud of you babygirl. Keep up the great work.”
On his advice to WWE performers working WrestleMania: “Two things that I always underscore. Move the crowd and have some fucking fun when you go out there! Have some fun! Even though what we do is really intense, if you have fun, energetically, the crowd knows inherently that you’re having fun and you just pull them in and you’re creating that incredible, iconic WrestleMania moment. You guys, go out there and kick ass.”
On possibly seeing Roman Reigns and the Bloodline in person in WWE: “Who knows, maybe, just maybe, down the road, I’ll see you in person. Maybe. I’ll just leave it at that.”
Sending electric energy, love, gratitude and support to our WWE Universe, Team WWE and my fellow women and men @WWE & @WWENXT Superstars whom I will always have your backs. Make history this weekend, move the crowd and have fun.
~ People’s Champ 💪🏾#Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/J88VExgwy7
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 2, 2023
