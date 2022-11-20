wrestling / News

The Rock Says Randy Savage Would Have Been a Dream Match For Him

November 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Rock WrestleMania 32 Dwayne Johnson Image Credit: WWE

The Rock paid tribute to one of his dream matches that never got to happen in Randy Savage in a new social media post. The Great One posted to his Instagram account following a workout session on Saturday rocking a pair of Macho Man-style shades, writing:

“That’s a Saturday wrap.
Another ones bites the dust in the #ironparadise

Feelin’ Macho in my “Ohhhh Yeah” shades
(Savage was always my dream match as it would’ve been an honor to share the squared circle with him”

