The Rock Reaches 200 Million Followers on Instagram, Becomes Most Followed Man in America

– Former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared an Instagram post today, announcing that he’s now reached 200 million followers on Instagram, making him the most followed man in America on social media. He released a video, sharing his lesson of always speaking your truth with kindness, compassion, and gratitude, and he thanked all of his fans. The Rock also has another 14.9 million followers on his Twitter account. You can view that video and read his message in the caption below:

Lesson I learned, as I just surged past 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS. Here’s what I’ve learned these past few weeks and maybe, you can find value in this take away and apply it to your own life. Always speak your truth.

And when you do speak your truth – do your best to speak with dignity, compassion, respect, poise and empathy. Even when the conversations get uncomfortable – when you approach with respect and care – on the other side of discomfort – is clarity and progress.

THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU for giving me the space to speak my truth. You have my word, I’ll always do my best to speak my truth with dignity, respect, empathy and GRATITUDE. That’s my lesson I’ve learned.

And the result of speaking my truth is I was just informed, I’ve surged past and blown by 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS on Instagram and over 300 MILLION FOLLOWERS across all platforms – officially becoming The #1 followed man in America. The #1 followed American man in the world. And most importantly, the #1 daddy at home. Love you guys, I always got your back and let’s keep rockin’ #speakyourtruth #dignityrespectgratitude #thatsoursuperpower