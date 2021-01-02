wrestling / News
The Rock Reacts To Chris Bey’s Impression Of Him
January 2, 2021 | Posted by
Earlier today, Impact Wrestling star Chris Bey posted a video to Twitter doing an impression of the Rock and his efforts to stay in shape.
He said in the clip: “It’s 5 AM in the Iron Paradise and we’re gonna get this work out in. Cardio is a must!”
Rock replied: “Chris, you already know this is a bunch of bullshit. I start my cardio at 4am, not 5am! Wtf”
@TheRock be like 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/blw2QlvssF
— Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) January 2, 2021
Chris, you already know this is a bunch of bullshit. I start my cardio at 4am, not 5am! Wtf 😂
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 2, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega Weighs In On Brodie Lee’s Passing, Says Lee Was ‘Destined For Extreme Greatness’
- Brodie Lee Jr. Hits Discus Clothesline On Adam Cole, Teams With Ricky Starks Against Top Flight
- Several WWE Wrestlers Have Reportedly Passed On New Contracts
- Arn Anderson On Scott Steiner’s Transformation Into Big Poppa Pump, Mike Awesome’s Run In WCW