The Rock Reacts To Chris Bey’s Impression Of Him

January 2, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Rock Dwayne Johnson Titan Games

Earlier today, Impact Wrestling star Chris Bey posted a video to Twitter doing an impression of the Rock and his efforts to stay in shape.

He said in the clip: “It’s 5 AM in the Iron Paradise and we’re gonna get this work out in. Cardio is a must!

Rock replied: “Chris, you already know this is a bunch of bullshit. I start my cardio at 4am, not 5am! Wtf

