The Rock Reacts To Lacey Evans Replacing His Photo

October 19, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Rock Smackdown 10-4-19

Lacey Evans was backstage at an event in Trenton, where she replaced a photo of The Rock with a photo of herself, calling him a “nasty.”

The Rock ended up replying, managing to not get her name right. He wrote: “Look Tracey, Stacey, whatever.. if you’re gonna picture hack me, at least get an image of your bad ass self covering my entire body as to not leave my cheat meal enhanced midriff exposed. #yourewelcome.

