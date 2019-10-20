wrestling / News
The Rock Reacts To Lacey Evans Replacing His Photo
Lacey Evans was backstage at an event in Trenton, where she replaced a photo of The Rock with a photo of herself, calling him a “nasty.”
The Rock ended up replying, managing to not get her name right. He wrote: “Look Tracey, Stacey, whatever.. if you’re gonna picture hack me, at least get an image of your bad ass self covering my entire body as to not leave my cheat meal enhanced midriff exposed. #yourewelcome.”
Smell that……. ya nasty. 💅🏼👒
.#WWETrenton #LookAtMe #NoMoreNasties @therock pic.twitter.com/7lCa0Im0i7
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) October 19, 2019
Look Tracey, Stacey, whatever.. if you’re gonna picture hack me, at least get an image of your bad ass self covering my entire body as to not leave my cheat meal enhanced midriff exposed. #yourewelcome
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 19, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Why Jeff Jarrett Didn’t Work As a Horseman, Jarrett’s Spot in WCW
- Bruce Prichard Comments on Eric Bischoff Being Released, People Commenting On It Online
- Scott D’Amore on Being Replaced By Vince Russo on TNA Creative in 2006, His Relationship With Russo
- Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley Expected For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom