The Rock Reacts To Photo Of Himself and Ric Flair From 1984

In a post on Twitter, Ric Flair shared a photo of himself and a 12-year-old version of The Rock from 1984. Rock responded in a post of his own and called Flair one of his heroes growing up.

He wrote: “Respect, always brother. You, Dusty my dad, Muraco, Hawk, Animal, Piper, all you guys were my heroes. This pic was taken in 1984 ~ in Vegas at the NWA annual convention. I was pimply faced 12 year old with an afro and you were (and will always be) “The Man”. #woo”