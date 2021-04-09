The Rock Reacts To Recent Poll Of People Wanting Him To Be President

Newsweek reports that a recent poll revealed that 46% of Americans want Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to be the President of the United States of America. He beat out other celebrities like Oprah Winfrey (27%), Angelina Jolie (30%) and Tom Hanks (22%). 63% said that Hollywood stars would “make good politicians” if they had “political aptitude” or “the right team in place.” The poll was conducted online with 30,138 adults between April 2-4.

In a post on Twitter, The Rock reacted to the poll. He wrote: “Not sure our Founding Fathers ever envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve the people.”