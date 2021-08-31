The Rock Reacts to Viral Pic of Lookalike Sheriff Deputy

The Rock has taken to social media to react to a viral pic making the rounds of a police officer from Alabama who looks shockingly like him. The photo has been trending on Twitter today of Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields side by side with the Great One, and you can see it below.

Rock retweeted the photo, writing:

“Oh s**t! Wow. Guy on the left [Fields] is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink Teremana and I need to hear all your ‘Rock stories’ because I KNOW you got ’em.”