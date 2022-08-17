The Rock Recalls Getting Powerbombed By The Shield, Seth Rollins’ Comment After

The Rock was drilled to the ground with a powerbomb by The Shield back in the day, and Rock recently recalled the moment and Seth Rollins’ reaction immediately after. The Great One did an Instagram Live for Seven Bucks Production with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch and during the conversation, he remembered the moment back on the January 21st, 2013 episode of Raw where the stable powerbombed him in the leadup to Royal Rumble, where Rock was facing CM Punk. He particularly remembered how Rollins gave quite the in-character response to the situation.

“You know what was really cool?,” Rock said. “When The Shield attacked me before WrestleMania, and then powerbombed me. And I remember Seth — I was on Roman’s shoulders, and Seth in particular threw me down so hard on that mat. Busted my blood vessels, blood started coming up out of my mouth. And he looked down, Roman looked down and was like, ‘You okay Uso?’ Called me brother in Samoan. And before I could answer Seth was like, ‘Who gives a s**t,’ and he walked away.”

Rollins added that he didn’t regret anything, saying, “You know this was 10 years ago, I don’t have a full recollection of this memory. You know, we did powerbomb you twice, once in the dark through a table, and then another time we made you bleed your own blood. I’m not sure which one was which, there’s a lot of things that happen in the heat of the moment. You know, what, I mean it is what it is.”

Lynch then added, “He said he regretted nothing,” to a laugh from Rock. “And he would do it again tomorrow.”