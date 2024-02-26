wrestling / News

The Rock Reflects On Feuds With Triple H As WWE Rivals Episode Premiere

February 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H The Rock Image Credit: WWE

The season premiere of WWE Rivals looked at The Rock’s feuds with Triple H, and Rock took to Twitter to comment on their rivalry. The new season premiered on A&E on Sunday night (you can check out our own Robert Leighty’s report of the episode here), and the Great One took to Twitter to comment.

Rock wrote:

“Hope everyone out there enjoys this tonight as much as we did paving the road over the years. There’s no business, like the pro wrestling business and I LOVE it. Boundless respect to my brother @TripleH. Blood, sweat and ‘thanks for the house’. #WWERivals @WWE @AETV 8/7c”

