The Rock Reflects On Feuds With Triple H As WWE Rivals Episode Premiere

The season premiere of WWE Rivals looked at The Rock’s feuds with Triple H, and Rock took to Twitter to comment on their rivalry. The new season premiered on A&E on Sunday night (you can check out our own Robert Leighty’s report of the episode here), and the Great One took to Twitter to comment.

Rock wrote:

“Hope everyone out there enjoys this tonight as much as we did paving the road over the years. There’s no business, like the pro wrestling business and I LOVE it. Boundless respect to my brother @TripleH. Blood, sweat and ‘thanks for the house’. #WWERivals @WWE @AETV 8/7c”