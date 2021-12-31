wrestling / News
The Rock Reflects On Night Mick Foley Became WWE Champion
In a post on Twitter, The Rock reflected on the night Mick Foley became WWE Champion for the first time, which happened 23 years ago this week. On December 29, 1998, Foley pinned The Rock to win his first title in Worchester, MA. The match was taped, so it ended up airing on January 4, 1999 on that night’s RAW.
Rock wrote: “Love this. This was one of the loudest crowd eruptions I’ve ever experienced in my career in the wild world of pro wrestling. The fans JUST KNEW. And my buddy @steveaustinBSR knew how to swing a steel chair just right to not split my head open. What a night #mividaloca”
