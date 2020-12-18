wrestling / News
The Rock Reflects On Losing Both Rocky Johnson & Pat Patterson This Year, Why Patterson Was A Father Figure To Him
The Rock recently took to Instagram to share an emotional video after the recent passing of WWE legend Pat Patterson.
In the video, he discusses the impact Patterson had on his career, as well as all the contributions that he made along the way.
The Rock pointed out in the caption for the video what Patterson’s role was in creating a defining moment for him and how he’s lost both his real father, Rocky Johnson, and a father figure in Patterson all in the same year.
You can read his comments and watch the video below.
Been reconciling his death for a few weeks now 💔
This past January my father dies unexpectedly and a few weeks ago my father figure dies unexpectedly too.
F’n 2020.
We all have those defining moments and people in our lives where when we look back and connect all the dots….
that decision or that person was the anchoring factor that set us on that path to where we are today.
Pat Patterson was that person to me.
This toast is for you Pat..
I love you. I thank you.
Now let’s hear, MY WAY one more time.. 🎤🥃
* post script *
At the end of this video when Pat is singing MY WAY to all our beloved wrestling legends – many of whom are now in heaven raising hell 😈😇That visual kicked me in the gut.
Very emotional.
As if Pats up there in heaven singing to all of them right now.
My dad included.
See you boys down the road 🥃
