The Rock Reflects On Losing Both Rocky Johnson & Pat Patterson This Year, Why Patterson Was A Father Figure To Him

The Rock recently took to Instagram to share an emotional video after the recent passing of WWE legend Pat Patterson.

In the video, he discusses the impact Patterson had on his career, as well as all the contributions that he made along the way.

The Rock pointed out in the caption for the video what Patterson’s role was in creating a defining moment for him and how he’s lost both his real father, Rocky Johnson, and a father figure in Patterson all in the same year.

You can read his comments and watch the video below.