The Rock Releases New Trailer For Tales From The Territories

VICE TV’s new docuseries Tales From The Territories debuts next month, and The Rock has released a new trailer for the show. The Great One is a producer on the series through his Seven Bucks production company and posted to Twitter to share the new trailer for the series.

Rock wrote:

“Bringing you deeper into the world of pro wrestling, with TALES OF THE TERRITORIES. @SevenBucksProd & @ViceTV are partnering up for this ELECTRIFYING series, telling the true stories of pro wrestling’s greatest eras as told by the legends themselves. BE THERE!

OCT 4 on @VICETV”

The series comes from Seven Bucks and Dark Side of the Ring creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisner, and premieres on October 4th. It is described as follows:

The territory days were the time before wrestling expanded nationally, when different areas across the US and Canada, aka “Territories,” were areas dominated by unscrupulous bookers, rabid fans who fervently believed in their favorite characters and fearless wrestlers who blurred the lines between fiction and reality both inside and outside the ring.