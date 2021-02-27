wrestling / News
The Rock Remembers Doing A Toast With Steve Austin In Multiple Cities
In a post on Twitter, The Rock commented on a photo of himself giving a toast to Steve Austin during the Attitude Era in WWE. He noted that this was something they did in multiple cities, and it always ended the same way. Usually, toasting a beer with Austin ended in the person getting a stunner, as was likely the case with The Rock.
He wrote: “Many of you know what’s about to happen in roughly 3 seconds after this beer smash. And @steveaustinBSR and I did this in a different city EVERY NIGHT. Much less was scripted back then and these were BRILLIANT times!!! What an era as all things ebb and flow in @WWE.”
Many of you know what’s about to happen in roughly 3 seconds after this beer 🍻 smash….
And @steveaustinBSR and I did this in a different city EVERY NIGHT.
Much less was scripted back then and these were BRILLIANT times!!! What an era as all things ebb and flow in @wwe ❤️💪🏾 https://t.co/nBjm1copIa
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 27, 2021
