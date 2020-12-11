The Rock Reportedly Open To Facing Roman Reigns In 2022

It was reported earlier this week that WWE was hoping for a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 37, but had other ideas in case it didn’t pan out.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, The Rock has brought up the possibility of wrestling Reigns some time in 2022. The Rock will be 49 by then and obviously it will still depend on his movie schedule.

It was noted that if Rock were to change his mind about this year, whether it’s tomorrow or next month, he’d be in.