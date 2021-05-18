The Rock Responds To Ariya Daivari Buying His Mother a New Washer & Dryer

The Rock is known for taking care of his family, and he showed some appreciation for Ariya Daivari doing the same for his own mother. Daivari posted to Twitter late last week talking about how he was able to buy his mother a new washing machine and dryer when hers broke, and referenced how he isn’t “able to get my mom a car or a house like @TheRock (not yet at least 😉 ).”

Being tagged, the Great One responded and wrote:

“Love this post. One day you will buy your mama everything you want to buy her. I know the grind so keep working hard in the ring brother and hopefully you guys will get back out on the road soon taking care of the people. (tell your mama I said hi and she must be very proud)”

You can see the posts, along with Daivari’s response, below. Rock has noted in the past how, being in a position to help out his mother now, he’s been happy to do so.

Love this post. One day you will buy your mama everything you want to buy her. I know the grind so keep working hard in the ring brother and hopefully you guys will get back out on the road soon taking care of the people.

(tell your mama I said hi and she must be very proud) https://t.co/Q2YoWHASdW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 14, 2021