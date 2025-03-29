The Rock Responds To Video Claiming He Hates CM Punk, Says They’re On Good Terms

A video was posted to Instagram in which a fan suggested that CM Punk will never main event Wrestlemania because he’s on bad terms with The Rock, who is on the TKO board of directors. The Rock himself ended up replying in the comments.

He wrote: ““First of all, Punk and I have become good buddies over the years. We’re solid. Secondly, whatever match making scenario is best for true long term (not short term) business success- that will be our Mania main event. Lastly, you’re clown.”