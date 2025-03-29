wrestling / News
The Rock Responds To Video Claiming He Hates CM Punk, Says They’re On Good Terms
March 29, 2025 | Posted by
A video was posted to Instagram in which a fan suggested that CM Punk will never main event Wrestlemania because he’s on bad terms with The Rock, who is on the TKO board of directors. The Rock himself ended up replying in the comments.
He wrote: ““First of all, Punk and I have become good buddies over the years. We’re solid. Secondly, whatever match making scenario is best for true long term (not short term) business success- that will be our Mania main event. Lastly, you’re clown.”
The Rock replied to an Instagram video that claimed he hates CM Punk. pic.twitter.com/tGHblHqm7C
— Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) March 29, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Charlotte Flair On John Cena Vowing To Erase Ric Flair’s Name: ‘You Can’t Erase History’
- Rob Van Dam Defends Recent Position on Jon Moxley Nails Spot, Calls Out Fans Accusing Him Of Hypocrisy
- WWE Reportedly Discussed Another Attitude Era Star For 2025 Hall of Fame
- Update on Status of Giulia, Original Plans For NXT Stand and Deliver