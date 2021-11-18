The Rock Responds to Mustafa Ali’s Praise For Making Time For Talent Backstage

The Rock saw Mustafa Ali’s praise of his taking time to say hello to talent backstage in WWE and had a response. Ali spoke with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports for a feature about the 25th anniversary of the the Great One’s WWE debut at Survivor Series, and recalled how back when Rock was working on Fighting With My Family, he stopped to say hello to several cruiserweights backstage.

“The Rock was at RAW to do some filming for the Fighting With My Family movie,” Ali said. “At the time, I was part of the cruiserweight division, and we all pretty much knew to ‘stay out of the way.’ Rock was walking by with a camera crew and was obviously busy, talking to multiple people about the upcoming shoot. He walks by all the [cruiserweight], who are pretty much posted up against the wall to not be in his way. He stops, does a 180 and says hello to all of us. Shook everyone’s hand. Now, saying hello shouldn’t be a big deal, but when you’re brand-new and one of the biggest stars in the world treats you as a peer, it means something. Class act from him.”

Rock replied to Satin’s sharing the quotes to say:

“I remember this moment very well. I was impressed at how sharp everyone was dressed and how well respectful you guys just stood there. Mouths shut, ears & eyes open. How it should be with rooks. I’m happy you’ve made it to the dance. Make all the money you can and HAVE FUN! Rock.”