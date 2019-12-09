– On a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Fightful), Booker had high praise for The Rock and Brian Gewirtz.

“The Rock is the best promo guy that ever did it. He really knew how to capture the moment. Those guys like The Rock, he ad-libbed a lot of it but back then we had a great writer named Brian Gewirtz that worked with us. This guy, he was such a different dude. You watch him on the outside looking in, and you’re like, ‘This guy, get him out of here.’ Then you realize that’s the smartest guy in the room. He’s the guy that has all the knowledge. He worked with The Rock and me when I was King Bookah. He really made that character come to life and made him special. There’s no way I could have done King Bookah without Gewirtz coaching me, writing for me, and showing me the route to take with that character each night. He would really put me in a light to shine. I’m sure The Rock got much of that working with Brian as well,” said Booker.

The Rock took to social media to return the praise to Booker.