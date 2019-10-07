The Rock Responds To Randy Orton’s Wrestlemania Challenge

As we previously reported, Randy Orton took to Twitter a couple of days ago to challenge The Rock to a match at Wrestlemania, then later sent a message to John Cena asking about Rock’s plans for the event. Now the Rock himself has responded and it seems he has turned Orton down.

He wrote: “U think Bob O Sr & Chief Maivia along with our pops’ Bob Jr & the Soulman ran up and down those roads for decades taking bumps just so we can sell out WM36 so you can RKO my ass thru the earth. My body’s still recovering from that Evolution beatdown you gave me at WM20.”

