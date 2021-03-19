The Rock Responds to Undertaker’s Joke That He’s a “C-Lister”

The Rock heard Undertaker jokingly calling him a C-Lister recently, and took it with his usual sense of humor. The Dead Man recently appeared on Robbie Fox’s My Mom’s Basement podcast and talked about how he didn’t ever look to cross over into Hollywood, noting, “My mindset was like, ‘I’m living my dream here!’ So I didn’t have aspirations of going to Hollywood and crossing over like that, which I got nothing against guys who do. Jury’s still out on whether it worked for The Rock or not, I don’t know … You know, he’s a C-Lister.”

Fox tagged Rock in a clip of the moment on Twitter, and the Great One replied:

“Hahaha one of the many reasons I love my big brother, Take. Great sense of humor. Absolute beast in the ring and the most athletically gifted big man to ever wrestle and grace our squared circle. An honor to get my ass kicked by him over the years #CList4L”