wrestling / News
The Rock’s WWE Return Draws 103 Million Views, The Rock Raises a Toast to WWE & Fans
– WWE announced this week that the recent return of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to SmackDown last week has drawn over 103 million views. The Rock himself also commented on the milestone last night on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “I’ll raise a glass to breaking records together 🥃🔥🔥 Thank you for the unforgettable memory (and insane crowd reaction) No place like home ❤️ @WWE #PeoplesChamp #WWEFamily”
The Rock’s return saw him take out former WWE US Champion Austin Theory. He also had an emotional reunion with John Cena. He also said earlier in the day during an appearance on ESPN College GameDay that he was open to appearing at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next year.
1️⃣0️⃣3️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ VIEWS!!!@TheRock's return to @WWE #SmackDown received over 103 MILLION VIEWS! pic.twitter.com/SLntfpfOrW
— WWE (@WWE) September 19, 2023
I’ll raise a glass to breaking records together 🥃🔥🔥
Thank you for the unforgettable memory (and insane crowd reaction)
No place like home ❤️ @WWE #PeoplesChamp #WWEFamily https://t.co/dmWMG0RatK
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 19, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Dominik Mysterio Reveals What He Did After His Match With Rey At WrestleMania 39
- Nick Khan Weighs In On Likely Future with Vince McMahon and Dana White Under The Same Roof
- Jade Cargill Reportedly At WWE Performance Center, Note on Possible NXT Plans
- Natalya Reportedly Receiving Heavy Praise from WWE Officials for Stepping Up at Superstar Spectacle