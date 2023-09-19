– WWE announced this week that the recent return of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to SmackDown last week has drawn over 103 million views. The Rock himself also commented on the milestone last night on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “I’ll raise a glass to breaking records together 🥃🔥🔥 Thank you for the unforgettable memory (and insane crowd reaction) No place like home ❤️ @WWE #PeoplesChamp #WWEFamily”

The Rock’s return saw him take out former WWE US Champion Austin Theory. He also had an emotional reunion with John Cena. He also said earlier in the day during an appearance on ESPN College GameDay that he was open to appearing at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next year.