wrestling / News
The Rock Comments on Return at WWE Bad Blood: ‘Final Boss Engaged’
October 10, 2024
As previously reported, The Rock made his return at WWE Bad Blood last weekend, showing up after the main event to stare down Cody Rhodes. In a post on Instagram, he commented on the situation and promised fans he’d see them soon.
He wrote: “The show ain’t over, until the Final Boss says it’s over. There’s no business like show business, and there’s no connection stronger and more electrifying than that of the people and the people’s champ. You can FEEL the MANA. FINAL BOSS. ENGAGED. See ya down the road.”
