The Rock On His Return To WWE, Says His Kids Are Excited For It

The Rock recently weighed in on his WWE return and says his daughters are excited to see him hit the ring. The Great One spoke with E! News to promote WrestleMania, and you can see some highlights below:

On his return to WWE for WrestleMania: “It’s just — it’s in here, it’s in my DNA. WrestleMania every year, year over year, continues to get better and better, and cooler and cooler, and bigger and bigger. So the goal with me coming back to WWE it was — there were a few components to it. Number one and most importantly, what can we create for the fans that’s going to be interesting. And then, can we possibly create the biggest WrestleMania event of all time? The the biggest match of all-time between myself and Roman Reigns. Can we do that? And the best thing about always coming back to this world of pro wrestling that I was born into, is I just get to connect with the people and the fans in ways that — I don’t have that opportunity to connect with them.”

On his kids’ reaction to his return: My oldest daughter, who’s actually a wrestler for WWE [Ava], she’s not too surprised when she sees [me return], because she grew up seeing me wrestle. Now my little ones, their mouths are on the floor when they see me come out, my music hits and everyone’s going crazy. This is an indication I think of their DNA, because they’re not — they don’t cry, they don’t [go] like, ‘Oh I don’t want to see it!’ They’re like, ‘I need to see you do this live.’ So they can’t wait.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit E! News with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.