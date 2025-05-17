wrestling / News

The Rock Reveals His Stripper Name

May 17, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dwayne Johnson The Rock Wrestlemania 40 Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Instagram, The Rock took part in a meme trend which asks people to reveal what their stripper name would be. To do this, you name the color of your underwear and the last thing you ate.

Rock wrote: “Popped up in my feed this morning and has me belly laughing. Ladies please welcome to the stage…BLACK BEEF. Yours?

