The Rock Reveals His Stripper Name
May 17, 2025 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, The Rock took part in a meme trend which asks people to reveal what their stripper name would be. To do this, you name the color of your underwear and the last thing you ate.
Rock wrote: “Popped up in my feed this morning and has me belly laughing. Ladies please welcome to the stage…BLACK BEEF. Yours?”
