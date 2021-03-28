wrestling / News
The Rock Reveals Ken Shamrock Damaged Blood Vessels In His Lung After Suplex
In a post on Instagram, The Rock spoke about his matches with Ken Shamrock during the late 90s, revealing that a suplex from Shamrock damaged blood vessels in his lung.
He wrote: “Not the most elegant or sexy #throwbackthursday back when I had a lil’ internal bleeding (not planned) while wrestling @UFC Hall Of Famer, @kenshamrockofficial aka “The World’s Most Dangerous Man”.
I loved wrestling Kenny around the world and we had some classic matches.
On this night I took a hard suplex and the impact damaged blood vessels in my lungs causing the blood to come up.
Kept composed, made sure I could breath and continued with the match.
I’d like to think Ken would’ve shown me some compassion, but his facial expression says “f*ck your bleeding lungs” as he tries to rip my ankle from my tibia.
These were good days and this was how I proudly made my bones.
As always, “thank you for house”, brother.”
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Considering Bringing In Daga, Update on Tessa Blanchard Possibly Signing
- More Details On Peacock Removing Certain WWE Content, Upcoming Changes For User Navigation
- Riddle Ordered to Respond To Candy Cartwright Lawsuit Over Alleged Sexual Assault
- More Details On Cody & Brandi Rhodes’ New Reality Show On TNT, AEW Wanting To Grow Female Audience