The Rock Reveals Live-Action Moana Film Will Begin Production Next Month

The Rock recently shared on Instagram that the live-action version of Moana will soon begin filming. The cast includes Catherine Laga’aia as Moana, John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina, and Rena Owen as Grandma Tala. The Rock will also be returning as Maui in the movie.

Filming is set to start in August for a release date in July 2026. The movie will be directed by Thomas Kail.

“Moana 2” is expected to hit theaters in the United States on November 27, 2024. Both films are following the huge success of the original “Moana” in 2016.

Rock wrote in the caption, “Exciting and inspiring casting news as we begin to bring together our Live Action MOANA Family.

CATHERINE LAGA’AIA AS MOANA

@JohnTui1 AS CHEIF TUI

@FrankieAdams AS SINA

@RenaOwen AS GRAMMA TALA

And yours truly, as the demigod ~ MAUI–

It’s our deepest honor to share the legends, songs, dances and traditions of our Polynesian culture with all of you and your families around the world.

Production begins this August.

~ Maui–

#MOANALiveAction

In theaters JULY 10, 2026!

Directed by Thomas Kail

Music by Lin Manuel Miranda”